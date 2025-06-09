Regular exposure to top-tier international rugby remains crucial to the FIJI Water Flying Fijians’ development, according to head coach Jake White.

White says Fiji continues to benefit from opportunities to compete against leading nations, particularly given the limited number of Test matches available to the national side each year.

“We need these games and we need this exposure.”

The former Springboks coach says playing more Tests would allow Fiji to build greater continuity and depth within the squad.

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“We would love to play 14 Tests a year. We don’t get to play 14 Tests a year and everyone knows the more Tests you play, the more you can select your team, the more continuity you get, the better you are.”

White expressed gratitude for Fiji’s place in the competition and believes it is helping the team move closer to challenging the world’s best sides on a consistent basis.

“We’re very thankful and we want to stay in this competition.”

The coach says the long-term aim is for Fiji to become a genuine contender rather than simply competing in the lower placings.

“We don’t always want to be at the bottom playing for 11th and 12th. We want to get to a point where after a couple of years we’re fighting for the top table.”

White adds that Fiji’s progress will take time, but believes the current experiences against top opposition are important steps in the team’s journey.