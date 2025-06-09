[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

A new evacuation centre in Macuata is strengthening the safety and disaster preparedness of villagers in Nakorowiri, Vanua o Qoibau, as communities across Fiji continue to face the threat of floods and other natural disasters.

The facility was officially opened today, providing a safer place for more than 150 villagers, including the elderly, children and people living with disabilities, during emergencies.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the project reflects a government and community partnership, with the community taking the lead in establishing the facility.

He says Government contributed 70-thousand-dollars towards the project, as part of its support for community-led development and disaster resilience.

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Ro Filipe says the centre will not only provide shelter during disasters but can also serve as a community hall for village activities.

He acknowledges the people of Nakorowiri for taking the initiative, adding that Government remains ready to support communities that take the first step towards improving their own safety and wellbeing.

The new facility will also provide shelter for nearby settlements during emergencies, strengthening the community’s ability to prepare for and respond to disasters.