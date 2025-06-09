[Photo: FILE]

Fiji says decisions to be made at upcoming regional tuna negotiations will have far-reaching implications for jobs, food security and the country’s fishing industry.

The Ministry of Fisheries participated in a special session of the Scientific Committee of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission in Port Vila, Vanuatu, where scientists and fisheries officials reviewed the latest scientific advice on the management of key tuna stocks.

The meeting endorsed new scientific approaches for managing bigeye tuna, recommended the establishment of a management target for yellowfin tuna and supported continued work on a long-term strategy for Pacific bluefin tuna.

The outcomes will guide discussions at the Commission’s annual meeting, where Fiji will advocate for fair fishing opportunities for its domestic fleet and seek measures that support sustainable tuna fisheries across the region.

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The Ministry says the negotiations are about more than conserving fish stocks, noting that decisions on catch limits, access arrangements and management measures directly affect employment, fish processing operations, government revenue and food security.

Fiji is also expected to push for stronger monitoring and compliance measures, greater controls on the transfer of fish at sea, and stronger consideration of climate change impacts on tuna resources.

The government says it remains committed to working with Pacific neighbours and international partners to ensure tuna resources are managed sustainably while continuing to deliver economic benefits for future generations.