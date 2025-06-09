[Source: Brians POV Sports/Facebook]

Crest Fiji A has made history after winning the inaugural PacificAus Sports Netball Challenge Series in Brisbane, Australia.

Fiji sealed the championship in style with a commanding 62–39 victory over Papua New Guinea in their final match, finishing at the top of the standings to claim the gold medal.

The impressive campaign was further highlighted by individual honours, with co-captain Lydia Tavesivesi named Grand Final MVP, while Sereana Viriviri walked away with the Player of the Tournament award.

The victory marks a significant achievement for Fiji, with the team delivering a strong performance throughout the inaugural competition.

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The players, coaches and management team have been praised for their efforts in bringing home the historic title.