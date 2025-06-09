Children across Fiji are being taught values that go beyond the rugby field, with the Get into Rugby PLUS Life Skills programme using sport to shape their attitudes and behavior from a young age.

The programme reaches 55 schools across the country, where teacher-coaches use rugby activities to promote respect, discipline, integrity, passion and solidarity.

Programme Coordinator Oripa Lee says the aim is to ensure children carry these values into adulthood and apply them in their everyday lives.

“When they grow up, they start to have these five values of rugby, and live their lives, of respect, of discipline, of integrity, of passion and solidarity.”

Article continues after advertisement

Lee says teachers use the game to introduce positive life skills and help children develop the right attitudes from an early age.

European Union Deputy Head of Delegation to the Pacific Nereo Penalver Garcia says building a respectful society requires everyone to contribute, including men, boys and community groups.

“It’s important to raise awareness, because we will only be able to eliminate gender-based violence if everybody works together, the communities, churches, men, boys, not only women.”

The programme aims to ensure the lessons children learn through rugby remain with them throughout their lives, helping build stronger individuals and communities.