[Photo: File]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre is urging communities to challenge attitudes that allow violence against women and girls to continue.

Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali says the 16 Days of Activism campaign is a chance to turn the findings of Fiji’s latest study on partner violence into action.

The study found that the proportion of women who had experienced physical or sexual violence by a partner in their lifetime fell from 64 percent in 2010 to 48 percent in 2025.

Ali says that still amounts to nearly half of women who have ever been in a relationship.

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“But of course, that 48%, while there has been a reduction, that means it’s still there, and we still have a lot of work to do. (5:17) And we cannot rest just by saying that there has been a reduction”

Ali says the government needs to review progress under the National Prevention Plan and set aside funding to carry it out.

“Government has come on board with the national prevention plan, which needs to be looked at. There are two more years left for it to go, and I don’t believe we have done enough work on that.”

The 16 Days of Activism campaign runs until December 10, with calls for stronger action, accountability and a united effort to end violence against women and children.