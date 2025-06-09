Young entrepreneurs in Fiji could benefit from mentorship and business connections with successful Indian business leaders around the world.

This is an area Indiaspora is looking at as it works to connect Indian communities across different countries and create more opportunities for the next generation.

Indiaspora Executive Director Sanjeev Joshipura says the organization wants to connect successful entrepreneurs in places such as Singapore, Toronto and Silicon Valley with young business-minded people in Fiji, Mauritius and Suriname.

“We are extremely strong in Silicon Valley in terms of our network with the top Indian diaspora technology entrepreneurs, startups, venture capitalists, and private equity folks and so forth, and a lot of the technology CEOs.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says this could include mentorship programs that help young entrepreneurs develop their ideas and grow their businesses.

Joshipura says the future of the global Indian community depends on the next generation, and it is important to give young people opportunities to learn from established business leaders.

Indiaspora is a non-profit organization founded 14 years ago. It works to bring Indian diaspora leaders together and build stronger connections with India.

The organization also focuses on fighting racism through education, promoting entrepreneurship and supporting innovation.

Joshipura says Indiaspora wants to hear from communities about how it can better support their needs and aspirations.