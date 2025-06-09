[File Photo]

The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s side is sharpening its breakdown work, defensive shape and decision-making as preparations continue for this weekend’s Dubai 7s.

Head coach Osea Kolinisau says the team has enjoyed a productive week in Dubai, with particular attention on improving their work at the breakdown and ensuring players make the right decisions under pressure.

Kolinisau says the side is also working on its one-on-one defence, communication and kick-off execution, while familiarising players with the new rules.

“We’ve had a good week in Dubai and we’re focusing a lot on our breakdown area, getting our decisions right and our numbers right, especially our scanning in our defensive shape.”

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The team is also placing emphasis on understanding the new rules, with additional video sessions planned to help players identify key areas of focus.

With New Zealand their opening opponents, Kolinisau expects a tough contest at the breakdown, an area he believes will require strong commitment and discipline from his players.

He says the team must be quicker to the breakdown, communicate effectively and work together to counter New Zealand’s attacking threats.

Fiji will also be looking to make a strong start through their kick-off execution, which Kolinisau considers a crucial part of their game.

The coach has also called on supporters back home to continue praying for and backing the team as they prepare to take the field this weekend.

Fiji faces New Zealand at 8.36pm tomorrow.

You can watch Fijis games on FBC 2.