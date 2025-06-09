[Photo: Fiji Government/Facbook]

Fiji and Australia have entered a new chapter in bilateral relations with the Vuvale Union and Ocean of

Peace Alliance officially coming into force.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese marked the milestone in a joint statement, reaffirming their commitment to regional security, economic prosperity and Pacific solidarity.

The Vuvale Union will strengthen cooperation in combating transnational crime and illicit drugs, improving healthcare and infrastructure, and enhancing economic security.

It will also strengthen people-to-people connections through education, skills development, sports and enhanced mobility.

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Both leaders have committed to swiftly implementing the agreement to deliver benefits for Fiji, Australia and the wider Pacific region.

Meanwhile, the Ocean of Peace Alliance, also known as the Veitacini Treaty, marks Fiji’s first alliance with another country.

Under the agreement, both countries recognise that an armed attack on either nation within the Pacific would threaten their collective peace and security.

Both nations have committed to responding to such threats in accordance with their respective domestic processes.

The alliance builds on longstanding defence cooperation between Fiji and Australia and remains open to other Pacific nations joining, subject to agreement by both countries.

The two leaders maintain that sovereignty, mutual respect and Pacific regionalism remain at the heart of both agreements.