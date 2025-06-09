[Photo: FILE]

More than a decade after some retirees were hit hard with reduced pensions in 2012, retired workers are still fighting to recover what they lost.

Former Fiji Council of Social Services leader Hassan Khan describes the impact as one of the ongoing consequences of the 2006 coup.

Presenting before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Khan says the reduction in pension entitlements overnight left thousands of retirees, including him and his wife, struggling, after their combined monthly pension fell from about 2,000 dollars to 990 dollars.

He says around 4,000 people were affected, with only about 1,400 still alive today.

Article continues after advertisement

While the current Government has provided some financial relief, Khan says pensioners want full reinstatement and to be compensated for what they lost.

“There’s a huge strife amongst older people, but they are silent because they think that even what they have is going to be taken away.”

He also argues that older people are increasingly vulnerable as families migrate overseas, leaving elderly relatives behind with limited financial and social support.

“So there’s a big need for training, bringing back our family values within the community, the values of compassion, honesty, courage, patience, forgiveness, generosity, humility, gratitude, and gentleness.”

FCOSS Executive Director Vani Catanasiga says the true impact of Fiji’s coups can only be addressed by removing the immunity clause.

“If we are to give closure to the victims of those who have suffered, those who are present, those who have gone abroad, and those who have passed on, we’ve got to repeal the constitutional immunity.”

The FCOSS funding overview highlights the impact of past political upheavals, including the loss of financial and social support for the organisation, as well as family breakdown and separation caused by mass migration in the post-coup era.