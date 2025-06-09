[Photo : Mollyn Nakabea]

The declaration of a State of National Disaster has not affected preparations for the upcoming polls, with the Fijian Elections Office maintaining it is ready to conduct the general election.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says preparations are continuing as planned.

“At this stage, the declaration has not affected our election preparations, and we continue with our planned activities”

Mataiciwa says they will continue monitoring the situation and assess any impact on its operations as developments unfold.

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She says the disaster declaration does not currently change its position on the upcoming electoral events.

The Supervisor of Elections says preparations are continuing while they await the President’s issuance of the Writ to the Electoral Commission.