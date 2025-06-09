[Source: File]

The Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup is about more than football, according to Fiji Football Association president Rajesh Patel, who says the tournament continues to strengthen ties between Fiji and its overseas communities.

The five-day competition kicks off tomorrow at Govind Park in Ba and will feature Premier teams, Under-16 boys and girls divisions, as well as an over-50s Legends category.

Patel says the tournament has become a unique gathering point for players, supporters and former teammates from around the world.

“Over the years, this tournament has become a meeting place for families, friends and former teammates.”

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He says many supporters travel long distances to reconnect with loved ones and celebrate their shared connection to Fiji through football.

“These connections give the Pacific Community Cup its unique character and lasting value.”

Patel also highlighted the benefits for local players, who will have the opportunity to test themselves against different opponents and playing styles, while overseas-based participants strengthen their links with Fiji football.

He acknowledged the continued support of Fiji’s overseas football communities, saying their contributions have helped local teams, players and development programmes.

Patel also thanked major sponsor Flick Hygiene, the American Fiji Sports Association, sponsors, volunteers and match officials for helping deliver another edition of the tournament.

The Pacific Community Cup runs from tomorrow until Sunday at Govind Park in Ba.