[Photo: Supplied]

A major house fire in Denarau, Nadi, has caused an estimated 1.5 million dollars in damage, raising concerns over fire safety as dry conditions continue across the country.

The National Fire Authority says the fire broke out at a residential property in Fareway, Denarau, yesterday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived, the living room, kitchen and front deck were fully engulfed in flames.

Eight firefighters responded with two fire appliances, managing to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to the adjoining two-bedroom section of the house.

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The fire was extinguished at 6.10pm, with about 75 percent of the property sustaining structural damage.

The house was vacant at the time, as its owner is currently overseas.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the incident highlights how quickly fires can destroy valuable properties and cause significant financial losses.

He is urging property owners to ensure electrical systems are maintained, appliances are switched off, and potential fire hazards are addressed before leaving their homes unattended.

Sowane also warns that prevailing El Niño conditions, coupled with dry surroundings, could increase the risk of fires spreading rapidly.

The NFA will investigate the suspected cause of the fire.