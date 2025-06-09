[Photo: FILE]

The Government is calling for greater cooperation with communities as authorities work to deliver water and other assistance to areas affected by prolonged dry conditions.

Minister for Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu says assistance is being distributed according to priorities identified by divisional task forces, with areas facing the greatest need receiving attention first.

He acknowledges that some communities have been waiting for assistance and apologises for the delays, saying efforts are underway to improve the delivery of services.

“It has come down to the priorities that have been set out by our task force in the divisions. They will go by priority on which areas need the most. To those who have been waiting, thank you for your patience, and we apologise if the services have not reached you on time. We are trying to improve our systems so that assistance reaches them on time.”

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Bulitavu says Cabinet has approved a $20 million budget redeployment to support the national response, with the funding to be managed through the National Disaster Management Office.

The Ministry of Disaster Management has also redirected approximately $1 million from its existing programmes to strengthen assistance efforts in the coming months.

He says cooperation between Government agencies, divisional teams and affected communities will be crucial in ensuring assistance reaches those who need it most.