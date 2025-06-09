[Photo : FILE]

The Lautoka High Court has sentenced a man to 16 years, four months and 20 days in prison after finding him guilty of nine counts of rape against his stepdaughter.

The girl was eight when the abuse began in 2020, and it continued until April this year.

The court heard that the man threatened the girl to stop her from reporting the abuse.

She disclosed what had happened after learning she was pregnant and later gave birth at 14.

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In her victim impact statement to the court, the girl said the abuse affected her sleep and that the pregnancy prevented her from finishing her education.

Justice Sunil Sharma said the man had seriously breached the girl’s trust.

The man must serve at least 14 years before he can be considered for parole.

The judge also permanently barred him from contacting her.