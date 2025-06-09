[Photo: FILE]

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran is warning that the hardships caused by the ongoing El Niño-induced drought could increase the risk of domestic violence and abuse.

Marking the start of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence today, Kiran says water shortages, food insecurity and financial pressures can heighten tensions within households.

She says women and girls often carry additional household and caregiving responsibilities during times of crisis.

Kiran stresses that the challenges brought on by the dry spell must never become an excuse for violence.

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The Minister says gender-based violence remains a national concern, costing Fiji an estimated $300 million annually through its impact on healthcare, policing, justice and

social welfare services.

Kiran is calling on families and community leaders to challenge harmful attitudes, share household responsibilities and speak out against abuse.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign runs until December 10, with the Minister urging the public to turn awareness into action throughout the year.