[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Four titles will be decided today as the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup brings its 2026 campaign to a close at Four R Stadium, Govind Park in Ba.

The focus turns to the age-group finals, with Fiji set to feature in both the Under-16 girls and boys divisions.

The North America All Stars will take on Fiji in the Under-16 girls final at 1.15pm, before the Fiji Under-16 boys meet the Manukau All Stars at 2.45pm.

Both Fiji sides will aim to finish their campaigns with silverware as the competition reaches its final stages.

Article continues after advertisement

The Premier title will also be up for grabs, with the final scheduled for 4pm between the winners of the two semi-finals.

Meanwhile, NZFFI Auckland All Stars beat USA All Stars 3-1 in the first semi-final earlier today, and Koromakawa Rentals and Tours Navua FC beat Canada All Stars 3-0.

Meanwhile, the Legends Over-50s title is currently, with JK Nadi Legends taking on AUFFI Legends.

All eyes will be on Ba this afternoon as teams battle for the final four titles of the tournament.