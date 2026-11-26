Source: Reuters

Andy Taylor, the guitarist and songwriter for pop-rock band Duran Duran and a Rock and Roll Hall of ​Fame inductee, died at age 65 on Monday, according to ‌a joint statement from his family and former bandmates released on Wednesday.

Taylor, who co-wrote some of the group’s biggest hits, including “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio,” and “Girls on Film,” died ​from metastatic prostate cancer. He was diagnosed in 2018.

The first ​section of the statement came from his family, while the ⁠second was from Duran Duran members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John ​Taylor and Roger Taylor.

“To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but ​to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather,” Taylor’s wife, Tracy Wilson-Taylor, said on behalf of his family.

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The members of the ​Grammy-winning band noted that Taylor brought a unique style to their sound.

“Andy ​was there at the very beginning of our story. From the moment he arrived ‌in ⁠Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music,” they said, adding that he faced his illness with ​courage, honesty and grace.