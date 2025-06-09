[Photo: FILE]

Businesses are being urged to cut water consumption by 30 percent and activate their Business Continuity Plans as drought conditions worsen across Fiji, with nearly 40 percent of the country’s water sources already at critically low levels.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Officer Edward Bernard says businesses cannot afford to wait, warning that the impact of El Niño is expected to intensify as the country heads into December.

Bernard says another four water sources are also approaching critical levels, urging businesses to reduce non-essential water use, repair leaks immediately and prepare for possible disruptions to supply.

He adds that businesses should identify operations that cannot function without water and alert the Water Authority of Fiji early if serious operational risks arise.

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The Federation is also encouraging businesses to refer to its Business Resilience Toolkit for guidance on preparing for disruptions.

The call comes as Fiji remains under a National State of Disaster due to the worsening El Niño drought, with the Western and Northern divisions among the worst affected areas.