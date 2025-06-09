[Photo Credit: Reuters]

The United States’ latest tariff hikes are set to inflame trade tensions with Beijing, making it the key target of Washington’s bid ​to reorder global trade by punishing the factory of the world through pressure on other countries.

The new tariffs keep within the bounds of a trade truce with China, but the US ‌left room for more, raising the stakes ahead of the year’s fourth summit of their leaders, set for Miami next month, and the Jan. 10 expiry of their trade pact.

The Trump administration said it planned to raise China’s tariffs by 20%, on top of levies of 25% dating from the president’s first term, a limit the leaders agreed in their ​truce, a break in which could take second-term tariffs to 40%.

China’s foreign ministry responded to Trump’s latest tariffs by rejecting accusations of unfair industrial practices, but stopped ⁠short of threatening retaliation.

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The new tariffs follow an eight-month investigation of unfair trade practices that examined excess industrial capacity across the world.

The US is exerting similar pressure on other economies with which it has trade ​deals or those being negotiated, from the European Union to Japan and some Southeast Asian nations.

China stands out, however, with the US criticising partners for doing too little to curb imports and investment from a global power ​rival on track to greatly exceed $1 trillion of trade surplus for a second year in a row.

The US Trade Representative’s report on Vietnam mentions China more than 250 times, while its findings on the EU mention it more than 300 times, for example.

Trump’s second attempt to reshape global trade follows the Supreme Court’s declaration that his ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs of April 2025 were illegal.

That burst raised tariffs on virtually all trading partners, but China was the only nation to fight ​back with full force.

Reciprocal tariffs briefly escalated to three digits and China used its dominant position in rare earths refining to show its power to halt global industries, from autos to defence, through export controls.

Subsequent US-China ​summits stabilised ties somewhat.

China’s warm welcome for Trump this month, when Xi broke from precedent to greet him with a hug at the airport in an event of the kind the US president enjoys, with dancers and rifle-toting soldiers, suggests ‌another 2025-like climax ⁠is not imminent.