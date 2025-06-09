The Government is urging families to conserve water and prepare while supply is still available. [Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

While some households across Fiji may still be enjoying a normal water supply, the Government is warning that no community should assume it will remain unaffected by the worsening dry conditions linked to El Niño.

With Fiji already declared under a National State of Disaster, authorities are urging the public to conserve water and prepare for possible disruptions before the situation worsens.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says maintaining supply remains a priority, but uninterrupted water cannot be guaranteed as weather conditions continue to affect the

country’s water sources.

“I cannot guarantee 100 percent water, that’s up to nature. But what I can say is that the Government is doing its best through the National Disaster Risk Management Office, the coordination, and we have discussed at Cabinet the resources needed as the situation develops.”

Tuisawau is also calling on families to rethink their daily water use, urging them to store supplies when available and reserve water for essential needs.

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He says households should consider investing in water containers or tanks and prioritise their spending to prepare for possible supply disruptions.

With some dams and catchments already at critically low levels, Disaster Management Minister Mosese Bulitavu says emergency agencies are working to preserve water supplies and assist affected communities.

He is reassuring the public not to panic, while stressing the importance of responsible water use at home.

“Just assurance from the Government and the NDMO Council, plus the emergency committee, that we are doing all our best. You don’t need to panic, water will reach you, and we are exercising all measures that can possibly be done to assist in preserving water.”

The Government is urging families not to wait until their taps run dry, but to conserve water and prepare while supply is still available.