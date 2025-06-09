More than 300 communities across Fiji remain off-grid, highlighting the scale of investment needed to achieve the country’s renewable energy ambitions.

The United Nations Development Programme says innovative partnerships between the government, private sector and development partners will be critical in extending electricity access to remote communities.

UNDP Pacific Resident Representative Munkhtuya Altangerel says the government-led Fiji Rural Electrification Fund is already demonstrating how collaborative efforts can improve energy access.

“Through the government-led Fiji Rural Electrification Fund, it’s bringing together public finance, development partners, private sector delivery, and community participation. And making renewable energy reach communities well beyond the

grid.”

Altangerel says expanding this model will be essential in reaching hundreds of communities that remain disconnected from the national electricity grid.

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She stresses that innovative financing and stronger public-private partnerships will be needed to accelerate rural electrification.

“So this is really about reaching the 300 plus communities still in Fiji that are still off-grid. And it requires having some innovative public-private partnership solutions. The task now is to bring that kind of model to scale.”

The push for rural electrification forms part of Fiji’s broader climate commitments under its Nationally Determined Contribution 3.0.

Altangerel says the framework sets ambitious targets for reducing emissions and transitioning towards renewable energy.

UNDP maintains that climate commitments must translate into practical investments that improve the lives of ordinary Fijians.

With the 2035 target approaching, mobilising investment and expanding renewable energy infrastructure will be critical in ensuring remote communities are not left behind.