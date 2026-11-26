Source: Reuters

On paper, life in Spain’s southwestern region of Extremadura, a historic left-wing heartland and one of Spain’s poorest areas, has improved significantly under Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialist-led government standing for reelection on Sunday.

Like ​the rest of the country, its economy has grown and salaries have jumped by 66% for minimum-wage workers and over 20% for state employees. Labour reforms limiting seasonal work ‌have stabilised incomes in the agriculture and tourism sectors, which dominate employment in the region.

Yet Extremadura also shows why Spaniards across the country say they do not feel those headline economic gains in their everyday lives — and why the economy could yet work against Sanchez at the polls.

Rising prices for housing, energy and consumer goods have eaten into wage gains. The increases are due in part to external shocks, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the US-Iran war, which have squeezed households and driven unrest across Europe.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, ​the same reforms that lifted salaries for millions of workers have raised costs for small businesses, which make up 95% of Spain’s companies and are already battling higher costs elsewhere.