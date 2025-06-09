[Photo: Supplied]

The University of the South Pacific Council has endorsed Professor Transform Aqorau as the University’s next Vice-Chancellor and President.

The decision was made at the Council’s 102nd meeting in Apia, Samoa, following a recommendation from the Joint Committee of Council and Senate.

Professor Aqorau is currently the Vice-Chancellor of Solomon Islands National University, with experience in higher education, international law, fisheries governance and Pacific regional organisations.

USP Pro-Chancellor and Council Chair, Right Honourable Siosiua ‘Utoikamanu says Professor Aqorau brings a strong understanding of the Pacific region and the University’s role in advancing regional aspirations.

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He says the Council is confident Professor Aqorau can build on the University’s progress and lead it into its next chapter.

A further announcement will be made once contractual arrangements have been finalised.