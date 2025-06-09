Indigenous knowledge will help shape how students learn about climate change when the Pacific Greening Curriculum is introduced at the University of the South Pacific and across the region in January.

The curriculum will draw on traditional practices and skills to help students apply what they learn in their own communities.

Speaking at the International Climate Network Conference, Associate Professor for Education Dr Rosiana Lagi says students will learn about climate change in ways that reflect how their communities live and work.

“In the Pacific Greening Curriculum, we weave in traditional knowledge. We weave in traditional practices, skills, and ways of doing things and ways of knowing in the curriculum so that it is relevant and so that students find it meaningful and can use it.”

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Lagi points to solesolevaki, an indigenous Fijian practice where everyone contributes towards completing a shared task.

“In the Fijian practice of “solesolevaki”, everyone needs to put in their bit. Only then will we be able to address the climate crisis.”

Pacific Community’s Miles Young says there are climate-related solutions within the Indigenous communities.

“Pacific peoples have the solutions to the climate crisis, so it’s clearly not a question of capability, but rather an issue of opportunity to take the lead.”

The conference continues tomorrow with discussions on how communities can act early to prevent environmental damage.