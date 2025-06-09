Tesla CEO Elon Musk. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Elon Musk said on Saturday in a post on ​X that Google (GOOGL.O), opens new tab was interested in renting more ‌computing capacity from SpaceX (SPCX.O), opens new tab, without providing further details.

Musk, SpaceX and Google did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

SpaceX ​already has a multi-year cloud services agreement with ​Google, signed before its blockbuster IPO. Google will ⁠pay SpaceX $920 million monthly from October this year ​to June 2029, as per the terms of the ​deal announced in June.

SpaceX ​already has a multi-year cloud services agreement with ​Google, signed before its blockbuster IPO. Google will ⁠pay SpaceX $920 million monthly from October this year ​to June 2029, as per the terms of the ​deal announced in June.

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The compute capacity includes about 110,000 Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab GPUs, CPUs, memory and other related components.

Demand for computing infrastructure has ​surged since generative AI services were introduced, prompting ​technology companies to invest heavily in data centers equipped with advanced ‌chips ⁠from Nvidia and other manufacturers.

In May, rival Anthropic said that it had reached a deal to tap SpaceX’s computing resources.

In a regulatory filing in June, SpaceX disclosed compute-capacity ​agreements with ​Anthropic and ⁠Google worth more than $70 billion on aggregate.

SpaceX is also increasing its computing capacity beyond its ​existing Memphis-area hub. It said this month ​it ⁠would spend more than $74 billion in a planned investment at a new supercomputer facility at Starbase in the ⁠Rio Grande ​Valley in Texas, and a ​second campus in Cochise County, Arizona.