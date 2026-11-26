Source: Reuters

Officials from 34 countries and the EU called on Russia on Wednesday to stop using riot-control gas on the battlefield, after the global chemical weapons watchdog confirmed ​that Ukraine had found traces of tear gas in a trench Kyiv ​said was hit with a Russian grenade.

The joint statement was issued in ⁠response to a Ukrainian report circulated to 193 countries in the Organisation for ​the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) gathered in The Hague this week.

Ukraine said it had documented ​more than 14,000 cases of munitions filled with riot-control agents and toxic chemicals used by the Russian Armed Forces on the front line since 2022.

It noted one incident in particular, in September ​2024, when it had been able to collect samples after a Russian drone dropped ​what it said was a tear gas grenade into a trench occupied by Ukrainian troops.

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The OPCW ‌said ⁠in a statement that “designated laboratories” approved by the watchdog had “confirmed the presence of a riot control agent (CS) in samples collected at the scene”.

Riot-control agents such as CS, a form of tear gas, are banned in warfare. Russia has denied using illegal munitions and ​has accused Ukraine of ​doing so.