Source: Reuters
Officials from 34 countries and the EU called on Russia on Wednesday to stop using riot-control gas on the battlefield, after the global chemical weapons watchdog confirmed that Ukraine had found traces of tear gas in a trench Kyiv said was hit with a Russian grenade.
The joint statement was issued in response to a Ukrainian report circulated to 193 countries in the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) gathered in The Hague this week.
Ukraine said it had documented more than 14,000 cases of munitions filled with riot-control agents and toxic chemicals used by the Russian Armed Forces on the front line since 2022.
It noted one incident in particular, in September 2024, when it had been able to collect samples after a Russian drone dropped what it said was a tear gas grenade into a trench occupied by Ukrainian troops.
The OPCW said in a statement that “designated laboratories” approved by the watchdog had “confirmed the presence of a riot control agent (CS) in samples collected at the scene”.
Riot-control agents such as CS, a form of tear gas, are banned in warfare. Russia has denied using illegal munitions and has accused Ukraine of doing so.