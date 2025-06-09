[Source: AP]

The new Miss Universe hails from a Puerto Rican town whose residents have long been known as “the cucumbers.”

Nestled in the mountains of western Puerto Rico, San Sebastián has been celebrating since Jennifer Barreto made history late Tuesday as the first mother and first married woman to win Miss Universe.

“It was a day for the history books!” exclaimed one municipal worker at the mayor’s office, which was abuzz with excitement.

The town of some 39,000 people — named after its famous karst formations that look like cucumbers — could barely contain itself.

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“La Barreto,” as she’s known, was on the lips of many across San Sebastián hours after the win.

“So excited!” said María Rivera as she juggled orders Wednesday morning at El Guayabal bakery. “We were sure she was going to win.”