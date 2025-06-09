The Standing Committee on Natural Resources is calling for stronger coordination among government agencies to reduce delays in the approval process for projects involving state land.

Committee member Joseph Nand says applicants often face lengthy processes, moving between different agencies even after obtaining approval from the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources.

Nand highlighted a groundwater project on state land as an example, noting that applicants can be referred to multiple authorities, including the iTaukei Land Trust Board and the Fiji Roads Authority, before receiving final approval.

“So what we’re trying to say is if an SOP or interagency framework [could be] developed so that ease of business can be done.”

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Responding to the concern, Deputy Secretary for Lands and Mineral Resources Timoci Samisoni says efforts are already underway to improve coordination between agencies.

“So we have formed this committee involving all those representative and we are looking at those areas.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry has also been advancing its digital transformation efforts through the Online State Land Application portal and MyLeaseInfo, aimed at improving service delivery and public access to information.

“That’s something that the Ministry has embarked on from 2023-2024 financial year, that is extended digital records management and also enhanced national information systems”

The Ministry says these initiatives are designed to streamline processes and modernize land administration services.

As more government records and services move online, Samisoni further says digital systems and better data management will play a key role in improving land and resource management across Fiji in the coming years.