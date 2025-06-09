[Photo: File]

Seventy young Fijians will be trained to turn their farming activities into profitable businesses under a new six-month Government-backed programme.

The Youth Agripreneurs Success Pathway Programme will target young people aged between 18 and 35, with at least 40 percent female participation.

The initiative follows a service agreement between the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar and Greenovation Fiji for the 2026–2027 period.

Participants will learn how to manage farm finances, calculate production costs, set prices, manage cash flow, market their produce and develop business plans.

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Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Dr Andrew Tukana says the programme aims to create a new generation of commercially focused farmers who can contribute to Fiji’s food security and economic growth.

The government is investing $36,000 in the initiative, with about $ 514 allocated per participant.

Chief Financial Officer Sainiana Kristiana says consultations with youth representatives from all 14 provinces and Rotuma highlighted the need to strengthen young people’s business knowledge alongside their traditional farming skills.

Greenovation Fiji Director Rulade Veve says many farmers continue to depend on assistance because they lack the financial management skills to sustain their businesses.

He says the programme will help young farmers understand that growing crops is only one part of agriculture, while managing costs and maintaining cash flow are equally important.

Participants will also receive mentoring to help them apply the training and build sustainable agricultural businesses. Sm