[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s economy is now expected to grow by 1.8 percent this year, up from an earlier forecast of 1.5 percent, as strong tourism, retail activity and investment help offset the impact of higher fuel costs and prolonged dry weather.

However, the Macroeconomic Committee has cut its 2027 growth forecast from 2.5 percent to 2 percent, with severe El Niño conditions expected to intensify in the first half of next year.

Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor and committee chair Ariff Ali says dry conditions are expected to reduce crop yields and affect livestock production.

He says falling water levels are also likely to limit water supply and hydropower generation.

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Lower agricultural output could push food prices higher, while global pressures continue to affect the cost of imported fuel and food.

Tourism remains a key driver of growth.

Ali says visitor arrivals rose by 4 percent in the first ten months of 2026 and are expected to exceed one million by the end of the year.

The committee attributed the increase to strong demand from Australia, better air connections and more travellers choosing shorter flights amid higher airfares.

Higher incomes, remittances and government spending also supported economic activity, alongside stronger construction activity and bank lending.

The RBF Governor says growth is projected to reach 2.7 percent in both 2028 and 2029 as the immediate pressures ease.

Ali says labour shortages, low productivity and infrastructure gaps continue to constrain the economy.

Fiji’s foreign reserves stood at about $4.4 billion on November 24, enough to cover around five and a half months of retained imports.

The committee will review its forecasts in the second quarter of 2027.