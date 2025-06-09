[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The difference between Fiji and Italy was not talent but experience in pressure situations, according to FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach Jake White following the side’s narrow 23-21 defeat in the Nations Championship this morning.

White says Italy’s regular exposure to top-level international rugby through the Six Nations gives them an advantage in tight Test matches.

“Italy play Six Nations, they play all the top sides all the time, they get used to this kind of pressure.”

The former Springboks coach noted that Fiji does not enjoy the same number of Test matches as many Tier One nations, making every international outing a valuable learning opportunity.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji don’t have the luxury of having as many Tests as everyone else has.”

Despite the disappointment of the result, White remains encouraged by the progress being made by the Flying Fijians.

“As much as I feel a little bit disappointed and I feel a little bit that I’d like to have won another Test with them, I think there are a lot of things there that I know that we can get right.”

White believes the lessons taken from close contests against established rugby nations will continue to benefit the team moving forward.

“These are all learnings they’re going to have to put in place.”

The Flying Fijians pushed Italy all the way but were unable to overturn the deficit as their Northern Hemisphere campaign ended with a two-point loss.