[Photo: File]

The People’s First Party announced its new set of provisional candidates yesterday, comprising five males and a female ready to take the party forward.

Speaking at the provisional candidates’ announcement, Party Leader Inia Seruiratu said that democracy is about the people, adding that the party is about putting the people first.

Seruiratu shared that, though they are former members of the Fiji First party, having formed a new party will give them experience to learn from those days, and also provide better knowledge on ensuring that the public are always first.

“We have a good mix of candidates, very experienced members, former ministers, former assistant ministers, and we have professional and technical people who have joined the lineup as well”.

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People First Party General Secretary Alvick Maharaj says that he is thankful to the board of governors for having trusted and having faith in him to be part of the party.

“We have pillars, such as law and order, economy, health, education, social protection, and so forth. There are a couple of pillars, and from the pillars, while we are actually going out and meeting the general public, we will try to get the issues which are being brought to us, and we’ll try to incorporate these under the pillars, and then formulate our manifesto from there”.

He adds that the party aims for three simple things to put the people forward, which is the children’s future education, the youths, and for employment.

The party is hopeful that they will bring about change, adding that it starts with leadership, and that they will ensure they deliver to the people.