[Photo : File]

Batiki Island residents facing worsening water shortages as El Niño conditions intensify will receive an urgent supply of drinking water, following humanitarian assistance from Germany.

Germany has donated 1,700 boxes of drinking water to help affected communities, responding to a request from the island within just one week.

German Ambassador to Fiji, Nicole Mezenbach, says the embassy quickly mobilised funding and organised the assistance to ensure water reaches those who need it.

The donation was formally handed over at Narain Jetty in Suva to Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development, Mitieli Cama.

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The water will be transported to Batiki by Interlink Shipping, with the ministry covering the transportation costs.

Cama says the assistance supports the Government’s ongoing efforts to address water shortages, as several communities across the Western, Northern and Lomaiviti divisions remain priority areas.

He is urging residents to conserve water and prioritise essential needs such as drinking and cooking, warning that demand could increase during December celebrations and community events.

The Government is continuing to monitor water supplies and assess where further assistance will be needed as El Niño conditions worsen.