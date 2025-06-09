Minister for Women Sashi Kiran presenting to the GCC [Photo: Sainimili Magimagi]

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran has challenged the Great Council of Chiefs to play a stronger role in addressing violence and abuse against women and children.

Speaking at the Council meeting in Draiba, Suva, today, Kiran highlighted the disturbing realities faced by women and children, including violence, abuse and other forms of hardship.

She says protecting women and children must begin within families, calling on the traditional leadership to work alongside the Ministry of Women to strengthen family structures and create safer homes.

Statistics outlining the cases of abuse and violence against women and children reported to the Ministry were also presented.

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Kiran’s appearance at the gathering also marked a historic moment, as she became the first female of Indian descent to address the Great Council of Chiefs.