[Source: Reuters]

A powerful storm disrupted the Thanksgiving holiday along much ‌of the US East Coast on Thursday, knocking out power to nearly 1 million customers at one point as wind gusts of up to 70 mph (112 kph) toppled trees and power lines.

The storm contributed to flight ​delays, with FlightAware reporting a total of 454 US-related cancellations on Thursday and 2,411 delays.

Major ​airports in the Washington and New York City areas were among the ⁠hardest hit.

Heavy rains flooded coastal areas, while utilities warned of an increased risk of falling trees ​and power outages.

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More than 908,000 US utility customers had no power as of 9:56 p.m. ET (0256 GMT), according to PowerOutage.us, ​down from 961,000 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The data included more than 207,000 outages in Pennsylvania, over 179,000 in New Jersey, 139,000 in Maryland, 106,000 in Virginia, 100,000 in Missouri and more than 68,000 in New York state.

Wind gusts of 50 ​to 70 mph were reported or forecast across parts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, ​New York, and coastal New England, according to the US National Weather Service.

A powerful storm disrupted the Thanksgiving holiday along much ‌of the US East Coast on Thursday, knocking out power to nearly 1 million customers at one point as wind gusts of up to 70 mph (112 kph) toppled trees and power lines.

The storm contributed to flight ​delays, with FlightAware reporting a total of 454 US-related cancellations on Thursday and 2,411 delays.

Major ​airports in the Washington and New York City areas were among the ⁠hardest hit.

Heavy rains flooded coastal areas, while utilities warned of an increased risk of falling trees ​and power outages.

More than 908,000 US utility customers had no power as of 9:56 p.m. ET (0256 GMT), according to PowerOutage.us, ​down from 961,000 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The data included more than 207,000 outages in Pennsylvania, over 179,000 in New Jersey, 139,000 in Maryland, 106,000 in Virginia, 100,000 in Missouri and more than 68,000 in New York state.

Wind gusts of 50 ​to 70 mph were reported or forecast across parts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, ​New York, and coastal New England, according to the US National Weather Service.