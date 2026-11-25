Source: Reuters

Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Tuesday a drone ​attack against a Russian military vessel and cargo ship in Libyan waters at the weekend was a legitimate act ‌of self-defence, following criticism from the government in Tripoli.

Andrii Sybiha said that both Russian naval vessels and cargo ships transporting military equipment were valid targets and Ukraine’s right to self-defence was enshrined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

Libya’s Western-backed Government of National Unity in Tripoli condemned on Monday the Ukrainian military operation ​that sank the Russian naval corvette Merkury in the eastern port of Benghazi. It said Libya would not accept being drawn ​into the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Libya remains divided following a civil war. The country’s east is controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar, ⁠whose Libyan National Army has ties with Russia. The internationally recognised Government of National Unity controls western Libya, though local armed groups ​wield considerable power on the ground.

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“Ukraine is not ‘dragging’ anyone into the war or ‘transferring’ the war anywhere,” Sybiha said on the Telegram messaging app.