Source: Reuters
Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Tuesday a drone attack against a Russian military vessel and cargo ship in Libyan waters at the weekend was a legitimate act of self-defence, following criticism from the government in Tripoli.
Andrii Sybiha said that both Russian naval vessels and cargo ships transporting military equipment were valid targets and Ukraine’s right to self-defence was enshrined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.
Libya’s Western-backed Government of National Unity in Tripoli condemned on Monday the Ukrainian military operation that sank the Russian naval corvette Merkury in the eastern port of Benghazi. It said Libya would not accept being drawn into the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Libya remains divided following a civil war. The country’s east is controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army has ties with Russia. The internationally recognised Government of National Unity controls western Libya, though local armed groups wield considerable power on the ground.
“Ukraine is not ‘dragging’ anyone into the war or ‘transferring’ the war anywhere,” Sybiha said on the Telegram messaging app.