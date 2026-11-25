Source: Reuters

Spain’s Socialist government said on Tuesday it would challenge at the Constitutional Court a local law passed in the Madrid ​region that gives rights to unborn children, exposing divisions between ‌parties’ social policies ahead of Sunday’s national vote.

Madrid’s centre-right regional government in June approved a law, applicable only in the region, that includes unborn children as eligible for certain ​benefits including tax breaks and subsidies for large families.

Equality Minister Ana ​Redondo said in a press conference in Madrid that granting ⁠legal rights to a foetus was incompatible with Spanish law and ​could erode abortion rights.

“We believe there is a conflict between a woman’s right ​to freely terminate a pregnancy and the law concerning the unborn child,” she said.

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The proposal is included in the conservative People’s Party (PP) election manifesto ahead of the November 29 ​vote. The PP leads most polls and may be in a position ​after the election to form a majority in alliance with the far-right Vox.

The Socialists have ‌pledged ⁠to further strengthen abortion rights after the minority coalition government they lead failed during the current legislature in its pledge to make abortion a constitutional right.