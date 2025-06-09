[Source: Fiji Football/ Facebook]

USA All Stars have secured their place in the semi-finals alongside Koromakawa Rentals & Tours Navua FC following a commanding victory at the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup at Four R Stadium, Govind Park, in Ba.

Nathaniel Carrasco led the charge with a brace, converting a penalty in the 25th minute before finding the back of the net again in the 60th minute.

Omar Mora also got on the scoresheet in the 27th minute, while Shahil Khan and Mohammed Ishtiyaq Shah added to the tally to complete the dominant performance.

The tournament is being held at the 4R Govind Park Stadium in Ba.

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Meanwhile, Jordan Mark Boon scored NZFFI’s only goal in the 37th minute.

USA All Stars will now face Navua later today to determine the Group B winner and runner-up positions.