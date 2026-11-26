Source: Reuters

The United States proposed adding new tariffs on goods from Brazil on Wednesday, ​including a 10% duty on finished aircraft, saying Brasilia had failed to rectify what Washington calls “unreasonable” trade practices.

The move, part of a broader round of tariffs the Trump administration ‌announced on goods from more than a dozen trading partners, caught Brazil off guard just a month after a presidential election in which US tariffs were a major campaign issue.

Brazil’s government said Washington’s announcement was unacceptable and aimed to pressure Brazil into changing its regulatory measures.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said his office was proposing changes to tariffs imposed in July after Brazil made “no meaningful progress” on the issues. The changes would give Washington more leverage to pressure Brazil to drop the practices, he ​said.

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Brazil was the first country targeted under US President Donald Trump’s new tariff strategy, which relies on Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, an unfair trade practices statute.

The ​US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s previous global tariffs under an emergency law, including duties of up to 50% on Brazilian goods, in February.