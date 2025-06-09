[Photo: Ashlin Sharma]

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board has launched a mandatory code of conduct for real estate agents in a move to strengthen consumer protection and restore public trust in the industry.

Board chair Dr Ilimotama Cawi says the code is part of a wider effort to ensure the public can have confidence when dealing with licensed agents.

“We are not here to make business harder. We are here to make the word licence worth trusting for the public and for every honest agent whose reputation depends on it”

The board also launched an education partnership with Fiji National University and its 2027–2029 Strategic Plan at the seventh National Real Estate Conference at The Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour today.

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Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica welcomed the initiatives, saying they support the government’s goal of protecting consumers while giving businesses and investors’ confidence in the market.

The conference continues today with panel discussions on compliance, anti-money laundering and gaps in real estate regulation.