Source: Reuters

The London Museum will reopen at a restored Victorian market on Saturday, tracing thousands of years of life in the ​city through Roman tablets capturing its earliest surviving voices, a display ‌of Elizabethan jewels and a Banksy police box.

The museum, which has a collection of 7 million objects, shut its main site in 2022 as it relocated to the ​City of London’s historic Smithfield Market from the Barbican.

The move, a £437-million ​project that was more than a decade in the making, ⁠has returned the building to public use for the first time in ​more than 30 years.

The museum shows the start of London’s urban history with ​Roman tablets from one of Britain’s most significant collections, which includes the first written reference to the city.

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“To see those first Londoners talking about London in that very first ​moment is so powerful. And what we realised is that they were ​just like us,” director Sharon Ament told Reuters.

A further exhibition of the Roman artefacts, which ‌the ⁠museum received last year after they were discovered in excavation works over a decade ago, will go on display next year in a rediscovered network of underground vaults.