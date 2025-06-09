[Photo: Fiji Police Force/FACEBOOK]

Police arrested 17 drivers for suspected drunk driving between Friday and Sunday, including a government vehicle driver and a public service vehicle driver.

Those arrested also included three provisional license holders, one learner’s permit holder and one driver without a valid license.

The remaining 10 were private vehicle drivers.

Police made the arrests in Totogo, Valelevu, Nabua, Lautoka, Korovou and Samabula.

Article continues after advertisement

Ahead of the festive season, police are warning motorists that driving under the influence of alcohol increases the risk of crashes, injuries and deaths and puts other road users in danger.

Police say traffic officers will carry out unannounced breathalyzer checks.

Members of the public can report suspected drunk-driving or dangerous driving by calling 1681.