Source: Reuters

US President Donald Trump fired a new tariff salvo on Wednesday on 14 major trading partners including China, Japan ​and the European Union, undeterred in his protectionist push by the losses his Republican Party suffered in US midterm elections.

His administration proposed new maximum potential rates of 20% to 40% to counter excess industrial capacity that ‌it says these countries are promoting. But the US Trade Representative’s office said it intends to cap new tariffs at lower levels agreed under trade deals that are completed or still under negotiation.

In unveiling the results of an eight-month unfair trade practices investigation into excess industrial capacity, USTR aims to more fully rebuild Trump’s tariff leverage after the Supreme Court in February struck down his broad global duties under a national emergencies law.

The effort also seeks to put Trump’s tariffs and associated trade agreements on more solid legal and political grounds by backing them with a court-tested trade law, Section 301 ​of the Trade Act of 1974, and addressing foreign subsidies and industrial policies that are viewed as major trade problems by both Republicans and Democrats.

Article continues after advertisement

Separately, USTR proposed a new 10% tariff on imports of Brazil’s finished Embraer commercial aircraft, and an ​increase in duties on imports of Brazilian sugar that exceed quotas as part of an effort to push Brasilia to rectify alleged unfair trade practices.

The products were previously exempted from Trump’s 25% tariffs ⁠on Brazilian goods that were imposed in July under a separate Section 301 investigation. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said he decided to propose the tariff increases after months of talks between the US and Brazil made “no meaningful progress.”