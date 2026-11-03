Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru has urged sporting organisations across the country to enforce strict safety measures following the Government’s declaration of a National State of Disaster due to the severe impacts of El Niño.

The declaration comes amid extreme heat, critical water shortages and growing public health concerns, prompting the Ministry to place the health, safety and well-being of athletes, coaches, match officials and spectators at the forefront of all sporting activities.

Minister Saukuru stressed that while sport remains an important part of national development, no competition, tournament or sporting commitment should come at the expense of human life and safety.

Under the new directives, outdoor training sessions, matches, trials and competitions must not be held between 10am and 4pm.

Article continues after advertisement

Sporting organisations have also been urged to reschedule activities to early mornings or evenings wherever possible.

Saukuru further warned that sporting organisations must take their responsibilities seriously, as negligence that places athletes and other participants at unnecessary risk may result in sanctions, including the withdrawal of Ministry support, revocation of venue clearances and formal regulatory review.

However, questions have been raised with the Minister over how the directives will affect tournaments currently underway around the country, including the Community Cup in Ba and the Tuckers Ice Cream Games at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Clarification is being sought on whether these events will continue as scheduled or be subject to changes in line with the new safety measures.