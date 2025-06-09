[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The FIJI Airways Flying Fijians have suffered a narrow 23-21 defeat to Italy in their Nations Championship clash.

Fiji fought hard throughout the match but fell just two points short, with Italy holding on to claim a hard-fought victory.

The defeat brings valuable lessons for the Flying Fijians as they continue to build towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The Nations Championship has provided the side with an opportunity to test themselves against quality opposition while exposing areas that need improvement ahead of rugby’s biggest stage.

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The focus will now be on strengthening combinations, improving consistency, and building a more united squad as preparations continue.

Despite the setback, the Flying Fijians remain determined to take the lessons from the campaign and maintain their push towards the World Cup.