[Photo: File]

The national road death toll has risen to 52 following with another fatal accident in Labasa, claiming the life of a man in his 60s from Nagigi.

The victim was among six passengers travelling in a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old man when it veered off

Daramu Road in the early hours of yesterday.

He was rushed to Labasa Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical officials.

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The driver and the remaining passengers are also admitted to hospital.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

The latest fatality comes as the country continues to record road deaths, with the current toll standing at 52, compared to 73 for the same period last year.