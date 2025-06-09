[Photo: FILE]

Former Real Estate Board Chairman Abdul Hassan says the real estate industry must stop relying solely on experience and introduce mandatory educational qualifications for agents and salespersons.

Speaking at a panel discussion held around the launch of the industry’s Continuing Professional Development (CPD) program, Mr Hassan said the current licensing framework has a critical gap.

“The main issue that is lacking here is the qualification. This is the main issue that has been going on for the last 20 years”

Mr. Hassan, Managing Director of the South Pacific Property Consulting Services Limited, also raised concerns about the three-year experience pathway.

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“Even a taxi driver if he has completed three years working as a salesperson, we cannot stop him from getting a license to become an agent. This is the problem that has been occurring for the last three years.”

He says experience cannot replace foundational knowledge in land tenure, property law, valuation, marketing and professional ethics.

NTPC Director for Product and Innovation at FNU Bob Mitchell says the CPD program aims to standardize the process across the industry and improve competency, starting at certificate level.

The Real Estate Board has signed a partnership agreement with FNU to support the CPD program. The Board is also reviewing the current Act, with particular focus on strengthening requirements for agents and salespersons.