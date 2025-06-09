Nadroga Navosa and Nadi are setting the pace in the boys and girls divisions respectively following the opening day of the 2026 Fiji Primary Schools’ Tuckers Ice Cream Games at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva yesterday.

Nadroga Navosa leads the boys medal tally with six medals, including three gold, two silver and one bronze.

Suva 1 is second with five medals, also securing three gold, alongside one silver and one bronze.

Suva sits third with four medals, all but one being gold, while Nadi is fourth with two gold and two bronze medals.

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Tailevu rounds out the top five with four medals, comprising one gold, two silver and one bronze.

In the girls division, Nadi has made a commanding start, topping the standings with eight gold medals and no silver or bronze.

Lautoka Maroons sits second with six medals, including two gold, three silver and one bronze.

Nadroga Navosa is third with eight medals, made up of one gold, five silver and two bronze.

Suva 1 occupies fourth place with four medals, while Tailevu completes the top five with three medals, including one gold, one silver and one bronze.

The two-day competition continues this morning, with districts looking to improve their standings and add to their medal haul as the battle for supremacy intensifies.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.