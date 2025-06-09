[Photo: Fiji Police Force/Facebook Page]

Police have seized suspected marijuana in a series of operations targeting incoming inter-island vessels and other locations across the country.

The latest operation saw three men arrested aboard an incoming vessel from the Lau Group on Saturday after Police detector dogs identified dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Further arrests were made at Narain Jetty in Suva last week, where raids on incoming inter-island vessels resulted in the seizure of suspected marijuana.

In a separate operation in Waimaqera, South Taveuni, Police seized plants believed to be marijuana from a farming area.

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Three more men were arrested during a raid at a hotel car park in Suva, where officers found a large parcel containing dried branches and leaves believed to be marijuana.

Police say all seized substances have been sent for analysis.